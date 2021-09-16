Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $77.77 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

