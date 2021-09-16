PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $191.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.