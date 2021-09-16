Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €199.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €201.50 ($237.06).

Several brokerages have commented on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

RI traded down €7.20 ($8.47) during trading on Monday, hitting €182.40 ($214.59). 531,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €183.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €175.54. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

