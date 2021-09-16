Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.56. 31,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,312,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get Perrigo alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.