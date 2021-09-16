Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.21. 638,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,824,064. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $247.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

