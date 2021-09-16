Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $251.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.