PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Up 2.1%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) shares shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.34. 1,693,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,256,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

