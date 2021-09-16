Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.05. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $649.35 million and a PE ratio of 16.72.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

