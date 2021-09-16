Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

NYSE PM traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.83. 4,113,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,801. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.