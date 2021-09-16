Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post sales of $324.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $297.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

PNFP stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $98.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

