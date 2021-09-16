Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

