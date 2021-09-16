Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

PNW stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

