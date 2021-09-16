Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $135.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $146.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

