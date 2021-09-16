Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

BKBEF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 26,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.88.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.