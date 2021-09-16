Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

