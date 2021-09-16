Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.30). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $799,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,038.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 68,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

PSTI opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

