PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,136,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,029,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 192,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,062,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,060.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $92.34 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $95.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

