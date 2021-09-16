PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after buying an additional 1,160,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after buying an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,326,000 after buying an additional 378,885 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after buying an additional 201,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after buying an additional 171,669 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

