PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

NYSE:DAR opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

