PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $558,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 233,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after acquiring an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $130.22 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $132.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.69. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

