PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $11.13 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $29,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

