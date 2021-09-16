PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

SYNA opened at $184.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.46. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.