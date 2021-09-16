pNetwork (PNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.74 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002583 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $40.96 million and $9.74 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00143709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.20 or 0.00823850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046564 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,800,554 coins and its circulating supply is 33,047,215 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

