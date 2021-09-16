Polytrade (TRADE) Price Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Polytrade coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC on popular exchanges. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polytrade has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00143709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.20 or 0.00823850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,771,032 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

