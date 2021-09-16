Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the August 15th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pop Culture Group stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Pop Culture Group has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

