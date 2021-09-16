Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €89.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.72 ($122.03).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €86.38 ($101.62) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €88.68 and its 200-day moving average is €89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 12-month high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.