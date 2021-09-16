Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post sales of $175.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $121.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $698.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.