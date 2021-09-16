Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Up to $32.01

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.01, but opened at $33.35. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 1,803 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -5.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $550,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

