Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce sales of $73.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $76.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $78.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $302.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.80 million to $308.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $299.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Premier Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

