Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,464,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Industrial stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,923. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.49. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

GIC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

