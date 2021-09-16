Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 179.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

MTOR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.09. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. Meritor’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

