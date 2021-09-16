Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.86 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 1.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $302.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,083. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.19.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.