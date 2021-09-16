Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000. BOK Financial comprises about 1.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in BOK Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.63.

BOK Financial stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.37. 1,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,058. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.31. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $860,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

