Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 814.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $361,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $649.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

