Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

