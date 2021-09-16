PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of PriceSmart worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after purchasing an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,085,000 after buying an additional 195,612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 869.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,426.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,262,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,877,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,591,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $81.56 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.