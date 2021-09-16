Primecap Management Co. CA Has $778.93 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,006,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 204,250 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.36% of Oracle worth $778,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,031. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

