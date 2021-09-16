Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 188,650 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 188,650 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $593,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

NYSE:ALB traded down $5.38 on Thursday, reaching $228.60. 3,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

