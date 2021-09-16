Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 34,703 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $118,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $679.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $637.03 and a 200-day moving average of $554.40. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.06 and a 1 year high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.24 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.08.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

