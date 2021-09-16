Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,174,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $227,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $155,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

CONE stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

