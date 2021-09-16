Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in August

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:GENY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.79. 1,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,564. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 1,297.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 104,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter.

