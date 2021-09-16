Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PSC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.51. 182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,205. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $358,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter.

