Project Inverse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,979.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $636,464.28 and $7,979.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00176532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.76 or 0.07535662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,648.80 or 0.99996891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.96 or 0.00875051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

