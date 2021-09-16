ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ProtoKinetix stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. ProtoKinetix has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.27.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

