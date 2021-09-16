Prudential plc Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Prudential has decreased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years. Prudential has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prudential has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

