Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter worth $92,783,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 708,954.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prudential by 2,913.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 548,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 167,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 186,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,367. Prudential has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

