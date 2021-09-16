Prudential plc to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.
Prudential has decreased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years. Prudential has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
NYSE PUK opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prudential has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
