Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

WING stock opened at $180.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 190.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $186.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.45.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

