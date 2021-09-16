Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

CMA stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. Comerica has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,896,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,263,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 451.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

