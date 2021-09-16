Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) Issued By B. Riley

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IN8bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday.

INAB opened at $8.00 on Thursday. IN8bio has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.60).

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

